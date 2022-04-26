Advertisement

Magical Carpet Tea Party for kid

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Residence Center in Davenport is hosting a fun event for kids and parents this Saturday: “The Magical Red Carpet Tea Party”. It’s all for Kinna’s House of Love, a safe place for homeless women and children. Luekinna Hodges shares all the details for the tea party happening this Saturday!

THE MAGICAL RED CARPET TEA PARTY

Saturday, April 30 | Noon - 3:00 p.m.

The Lincoln Center | 318 E. 7th St., Davenport

815-995-8535 // Facebook: Kinna’s House of Love Inc

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event is May 5-15 when shelters nationwide will...
Number of dogs at ‘crisis capacity’ inside QC humane society
The airport said the project will cost $10 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation...
Quad Cities Airport starts airfield construction
The Niabi Zoo announced Wednesday the birth of 2 Fennec Foxes on April 12.
Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Fennec Foxes
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of April
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday