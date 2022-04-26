Magical Carpet Tea Party for kid

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Residence Center in Davenport is hosting a fun event for kids and parents this Saturday: “The Magical Red Carpet Tea Party”. It’s all for Kinna’s House of Love, a safe place for homeless women and children. Luekinna Hodges shares all the details for the tea party happening this Saturday!

THE MAGICAL RED CARPET TEA PARTY

Saturday, April 30 | Noon - 3:00 p.m.

The Lincoln Center | 318 E. 7th St., Davenport

815-995-8535 // Facebook: Kinna’s House of Love Inc

