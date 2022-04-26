Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island States Attorney Monday issued an arrest warrant for a Moline man police say shot a man in Moline Sunday.

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said in a media release.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Moline police at 309-797-0401.

The Moline Police Department responded about 1:48 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of River Drive for a reported fight, the department said in a media release.

According to police, several people were on the north side of River Drive causing a disturbance. Some of the people had run across River Drive to the public parking lot, Lot N on the south side of River Drive.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, they found a 22- year-old man from Davenport who had been shot in the leg. He suffered serious injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a trauma hospital, police said.

Police said a dark-colored minivan left the scene at a high rate of speed when police arrived. A Moline officer attempted to stop the minivan, but it fled westbound on 4th Avenue.

Moline police continued to pursue the minivan into Davenport, where Davenport police stopped the car near Rockingham Road and I-280, police said.

According to police, multiple people were detained by police for investigation.

Police later determined that the suspect in the shooting, later identified as Alonzo-Rosales, had gotten out of the van and was not arrested.

According to police, investigators determines that an argument occurred on the north side of River Drive and then a confrontation occurred on the south side of River Drive where police say Alonzo-Rosales pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

