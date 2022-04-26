Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck

JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month.

It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.

Thanks to some quick thinking from Lanhart and some area farmers all of them are on the mend.

“I heard Andre groaning and I said, ‘Andre, are you ok?’ And he didn’t respond,” Lanhart said. “I pulled him out the window, and I asked him if he could get out the rest of the way, and he said ‘yeah.’”

Lanhart was in the back seat when the accident happened just outside of Baldwin, Iowa. He only sustained minor injuries and was able to crawl out to help his friends.

“Lucas’s head was stuck between the metal frame and the steering wheel,” Lanhart said. “He was choking on his own blood and I got his head unstuck and stopped him from choking.”

Morris needed to be airlifted to Iowa City, requiring a brace and wires in his mouth. He’s now up and walking to tell the tale.

“I am super lucky that that happened because I could have been paralyzed,” Morris said. “I could have lost so much stuff. I could have lost my life itself. I’m just glad I’m here and able to do what I was able to do before the accident.”

Bunyon Shattered his knee and requires crutches. He said he’s glad his friends are all okay now.

“Probably the most horrific thing I’ve ever probably seen, honestly,” Bunyon said. “I just don’t like to see them like this because this is my family right here.”

Bunyon’s Dad said he’s thankful for Lanhart and some of the first responders jumping into action.

“Everybody in Iowa is family,” Roger Bunyon said. “Everybody looks out for everybody. So when the time came, they just did the right thing. When the time came, Marshall just did the right thing. Nobody ever thought about it. Nobody ever needed to be asked.”

Friends and family are calling Lanhart a hero. He said he didn’t think about helping, he just did it.

“It just happened,” Lanhart said. I’m glad that I was there with them when it happened. Because I don’t know … I don’t know what I’d be thinking if I wasn’t there.”

Bunyon and Morris have a few weeks of physical therapy ahead of them but are on the road to recovery.

