Moline High School announces new principal

The Board of Education for the Moline-Coal Valley School District has named Christopher Moore as the next principal for the high school.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Board of Education for the Moline-Coal Valley School District has named the next principal for the high school.

Christopher Moore, who currently serves as the Assistant Principal for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Moline High School, will take over as Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Prior to accepting the Principal position, Moore held multiple administrative positions at Moline High School, including Dean of Students and World Language Department Chair.

“Mr. Moore brings a level of experience to Moline High School that will allow for a smooth transition for students and staff,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District. “He is a prepared leader that is well-suited to help shift Moline High School away from the pandemic and toward the future.”

Moore earned his General Administrative Certification in Educational Leadership in 2014 and a Master’s degree in Education in 2013 from Western Illinois University Quad Cities. He completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Augustana College in 1991.

