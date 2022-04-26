Nutrition Workshops with Gilda’s Club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Food can be an issue during cancer treatment, since you don’t feel like eating. Things don’t taste right, maybe you can’t eat at all - but nutrition is the key to good recovery. Kelsey Allen with Gilda’s Club is here to tell us about a program they’re hosting that hones in on this very topic.

Nutrition Workshop (“Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well for Cancer Survivors”)

Wednesday, April 27 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Genesis West Medical Center | 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport

563-326-7504 // GildasClubQC.org

