Advertisement

President Grant Bicentennial Celebration in Galena

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Part of our viewing area that’s already huge for tourism has history on its side, too. Civil War General and 18th President Ulysses S. Grant lived in Galena for a time and now on his 200th birthday, there’s a big party in town! Tessa Flak is Director of the Galena and Grant Museum, sharing details of this celebration.

U.S. Grant’s Bicentennial Celebration

Friday - Sunday, April 29 - May 1

Galena & U.S. Grant Museum | 211 S. Bench Street

815-777-9131 // GalenaHistory.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event is May 5-15 when shelters nationwide will...
Number of dogs at ‘crisis capacity’ inside QC humane society
The airport said the project will cost $10 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation...
Quad Cities Airport starts airfield construction
The Niabi Zoo announced Wednesday the birth of 2 Fennec Foxes on April 12.
Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Fennec Foxes
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of April
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday