President Grant Bicentennial Celebration in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Part of our viewing area that’s already huge for tourism has history on its side, too. Civil War General and 18th President Ulysses S. Grant lived in Galena for a time and now on his 200th birthday, there’s a big party in town! Tessa Flak is Director of the Galena and Grant Museum, sharing details of this celebration.

U.S. Grant’s Bicentennial Celebration

Friday - Sunday, April 29 - May 1

Galena & U.S. Grant Museum | 211 S. Bench Street

815-777-9131 // GalenaHistory.org

