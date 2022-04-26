Quad City River Bandits being recognized

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When a team gets named Minor League Baseball Team of the Year, out of 400 nominations, you know it’s something special. Well, the Quad City River Bandits got that honor from Ballpark Digest this month. Dave Heller, proud owner of the Bandits, shares the excitement of the recognition and the Field of Dream news!

Similar to last year’s MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville where the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox donned throwback jerseys that replicated their 1919 uniforms, the host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons), while visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932) for the MiLB at Field of Dreams game on August 9th. River Bandits fans will have pre-sale tickets available, the pre-sale date will be announced at a later date.

