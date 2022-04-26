Advertisement

Quad City River Bandits being recognized

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When a team gets named Minor League Baseball Team of the Year, out of 400 nominations, you know it’s something special. Well, the Quad City River Bandits got that honor from Ballpark Digest this month. Dave Heller, proud owner of the Bandits, shares the excitement of the recognition and the Field of Dream news!

Similar to last year’s MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville where the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox donned throwback jerseys that replicated their 1919 uniforms, the host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons), while visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932) for the MiLB at Field of Dreams game on August 9th. River Bandits fans will have pre-sale tickets available, the pre-sale date will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event is May 5-15 when shelters nationwide will...
Number of dogs at ‘crisis capacity’ inside QC humane society
The airport said the project will cost $10 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation...
Quad Cities Airport starts airfield construction
The Niabi Zoo announced Wednesday the birth of 2 Fennec Foxes on April 12.
Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Fennec Foxes
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of April
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday