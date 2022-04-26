Advertisement

Rock Island names new chief of police

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island named Richard Landi the new chief of police.

“Chief Landi is a strong leader and will do an excellent job as Police Chief,” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “His decades of experience and expertise will serve the City well.”

Landi has served as the Interim Chief of Police since Nov. 1, 2021, the City of Rock Island said in a media release.

Chief Landi looks forward to continuing to work with the team of professionals that make up the police department as well as serving the citizens of Rock Island.

Landi started serving as a Patrol Officer in the Field Operations for the Rock Island Police Department in December 1993, the city said. He also served in the rank of sergeant from 2003 to 2010 and the rank of lieutenant until 2020 when he was appointed Deputy Chief of Police.

“Chief Landi has been a valued member of the Rock Island Police Department for over 28 years,” Interim City Manager John Gripp said. “His dedication to Rock Island shines through in his work. I look forward to Chief Landi leading the Police Department and moving the City of Rock Island forward.”

The city said, Landi has earned numerous service awards during his career including letters of recognition, certificates of appreciation, commendations and life-saving.

Before joining the Rock Island Police Department, Landi was an auxiliary police officer for the Village of Milan and jail administrator for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the city said.

Landi attended Black Hawk College and received state certification from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute for basic correctional officer, basic law enforcement officer, and master firearms instructor.

