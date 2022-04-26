Advertisement

Sunny and warmer Tuesday afternoon and evening

Another frosty night tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Near record lows are being seen across the area Tuesday morning leading to freezing conditions and ll be a slow warm up today.

NW winds will gust to 25mph through midday and some lingering clouds will keep us in the 30s most of the morning hours so jackets and sweatshirts will be needed. Skies will clear and lighten this afternoon allowing temps will peak in the mid-50s by 5 p.m. A slow warming trend will ensue the rest of the week with highs in the 60s by the weekend. A minor chance for rain returns on Thursday, but a better chance exists on Saturday before drying out by Sunday.

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny and cool. High: 55º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy frost. Low: 35º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 58º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31

Latest News

More rain on Saturday morning
Sunny and cool today
First Alert Forecast - Freeze Warning overnight with cool sun Tuesday!
Frost Conditions Tonight
Cold
A Chilly Start To The Work Week
Cold
Chilly temps to start the new work week