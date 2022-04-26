Sunny and warmer Tuesday afternoon and evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Near record lows are being seen across the area Tuesday morning leading to freezing conditions and ll be a slow warm up today.

NW winds will gust to 25mph through midday and some lingering clouds will keep us in the 30s most of the morning hours so jackets and sweatshirts will be needed. Skies will clear and lighten this afternoon allowing temps will peak in the mid-50s by 5 p.m. A slow warming trend will ensue the rest of the week with highs in the 60s by the weekend. A minor chance for rain returns on Thursday, but a better chance exists on Saturday before drying out by Sunday.

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny and cool. High: 55º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy frost. Low: 35º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 58º

