Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Harris has had no close contact with the president, per her office.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, the White House reported Tuesday.

Vice President Harris is asymptomatic and planning to isolate and work from home, according to the statement from her office. The statement also said that she has had no close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of travel. Harris returned to Washington, D.C on Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She did not have any public events while in California.

The full statement reads:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Kirsten Allen

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Iowa Democratic caucus could lose its first spot on the DNC calendar.
Iowa political leaders react to DNC primary changes
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries
The bill is heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for signature.
New legislation in Illinois would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots