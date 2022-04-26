Visiting Artist Series: LP & the Vinyl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Introducing kids to the many different forms of art and music is part of the mission of Quad City Arts. This week it’s music through the visiting artist series and the band ‘LP and the Vinyl”. The band starts their one-week residency on the show! LP and the Vinyl consists of: Leonard Patton doing the vocals, Danny Green on piano, Justin Grinnel on bass, and Julien Cantelm on drums.

LP & the Vinyl

Wednesday, 7 p.m. - Butterworth Center (Moline)

Thursday, 2 p.m. - Wesley United Methodist Church (Muscatine)

Friday, 10 a.m. - Geneseo Library

