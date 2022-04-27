Advertisement

Avian flu causing concern for local bird business owner

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As more information comes out about Avian flu, one local business owner says this could have a negative impact on his business.

Mark Graham, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited says several customers have come in with questions about the bird flu.

Most questions pertain to how high the infection risk is for people.

TV6 reached out to Janet Hill of the Rock Island County Health Department for more insight.

“So bird flu is a known highly pathogenic avian flu. It’s been detected in wild birds in 14 states this time, and then in commercial and backyard poultry settings in 13 states, including in central Illinois. However, this is not a concern to the public, it perhaps is a concern to people who take care of domesticated poultry, or who work in processing plants. But for the general public, this is not a concern right now,” said Hill.

Graham says all this information on bird flu is still fairly new to him and customers who learn the wrong information about it, could impact his business.

“For business, it’s probably going to slow things down a little bit because a lot of people take you know, their own little bits of information and run with that. And if you take that little bit of this news or whatever that’s going around is always bad. And then it’s going to be bad and you’re going to stop you’re not going to come in. But there’s also a lot of other things you can do besides feed the birds you know, if you don’t want to put up a bird feeder, plan a bird Bush, you know, Bush for the habitat to feed the birds naturally,” said Graham.

Graham says some other alternative ways to make your backyard more attractive to birds, are putting out a nice creek or pond, nesting boxes, shrubs tress or flowers, or setting up a nice butterfly garden.

