Crime Stoppers offer reward for arrest of man wanted in Moline shooting

Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, who is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.(KWQC/ Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities Wednesday announced a $1,000 reward for information leading ot the arrest of the Moline man police say shot a man in Moline Sunday.

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, Moline police said in a media release.

Alonzo-Rosales is listed on the Crime Stoppers’ most wanted page.

The Moline Police Department responded about 1:48 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of River Drive for a reported fight, the department said.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, they found a 22- year-old man from Davenport who had been shot in the leg. He suffered serious injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a trauma hospital, police said.

According to police, investigators determines that an argument occurred on the north side of River Drive and then a confrontation occurred on the south side of River Drive where police say Alonzo-Rosales pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

If you have any information about him, law enforcement asks you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis. Any questions about this reward please contact dcook@moline.il.us.

