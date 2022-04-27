Increasing clouds today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We are off to another chilly start with most areas bottoming out in the mid 30s so the frost advisory will continue until 8AM. Clouds will be on the increase today as warm air starts pushing north into the region. While models are hinting at some rain chances this evening north of I-80, we are very dry at the surface so anything that does fall will be the sprinkle variety. Overnight into Thursday morning showers will eventually develop north of I-80, while areas south of I-80 will have more of a scattered variety. Highs today and tomorrow will run in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be the warmest and least breezy day of the work week with highs in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies. More rain is likely by Saturday morning and Sunday is looking dry before more active weather sets up next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 58º. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers north. Low: 42º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 58º

