Knockout kabobs and shaking up Taco Tuesday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Grilling season is coming and that means you may want to get some fresh ideas on how to stack tasty kabobs using unique ingredients. And since it’s Tuesday, why not shake up your usual taco routine?

Hy-Vee dietitian Nina Struss highlights tasty kabob tips in the first interview. Struss does a second segment on “Taco Tuesday” which delves into an array of options for the tacos (including unusual ingredients) and meal sides (like Beanitos chips and dips). Watch the two videos in the embedded playlist to learn more.

Hy-Vee offers already cut-up meat chunks and other veggies and fruits (Short Cuts) for less prep when for kabobs. Bamboo skewers are available in stores (soak for 30 minutes before using to prevent the wood from catching on fire). Take flavors to the next level with ready-made Hickory House marinades that simultaneously tenderize proteins. Struss also demos how to load skewers, preferring to do veggies and fruits separate from meats because each require different cook times. Other suggestions include seasoning choices like paprika or serving with salsas on the side. Hy-Vee’s website also offers global cuisine kabob varieties---such as Mexican, Italian, and Swedish---that you can explore: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/food-love/global-flavor-kabobs.

Taco Tuesday upgrades are plentiful. Nina talks about how easy it can be to do up fish tacos with Alaskan Cod by pan frying with simple seasonings. Salsas, guacamole, real citrus, extra proteins like black beans, and adding chopped up, fresh produce (such as bell pepper saute’) makes for endless variety for filling tortillas. Struss demos how to make a taco topper using fruit, too. It is an Apple Slaw with Honeycrisp Apples, cilantro, lime juice and zest, and a finely chopped shallot. And check out the Mexican chocolate that can be part of your taco spread.

