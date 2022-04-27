Last freeze 2022

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - April in the Quad Cities has been on the colder side this year. High temperatures are averaging 57 degrees while the normal is 62 degrees. For low temperatures, this April is averaging 3 degrees below the normal of 39 degrees.

On the 26th and 27th of April, the Quad Cities had a chance for frost with temperatures falling to the low 30s. At this point, this is behind the average last freeze of April 21. Northern Illinois and northern Iowa have their average last Freeze in early May.

The average last freeze for southern counties is in late April. (KWQC)

How late in the year has the Quad Cities seen temperatures in the low 30s? The latest we have seen 32 degrees in spring is May 21, back in 2002. Below are the top 10 dates of the latest freezes in the QC.

LATEST SPRING FREEZES

RANKING DATE TEMPERATURE 1 05/21/2002 32° 2 05/20/1954 32° 3 05/16/1997 31° 4 05/13/2013 32° 5 05/13/1971 31° 6 05/13/1888 32° 7 05/12/2020 31° 8 05/10/1966 26° 9 05/09/1983 30° 10 05/09/1980 31°

The current temperature trend is favoring above freezing temperatures through early May, so these late April frosts could have been our last until fall!

Mornings into early May will be near or above normal. (KWQC)

