Lingering Clouds This Afternoon & Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds moved in quickly this morning, and will stick with us through the afternoon and evening hours. Look for high temperatures ranging from the 50′s to near the 60 degree mark for areas along and north of Interstate 80, to the 60′s to near 70 degrees in some of our southern counties. Not much change expected overnight, with cloudy skies and lows in the 30′s and low 40′s. Rain moves back into the weather picture Thursday, with occasional showers and highs in the 50′s and 60′s. Conditions will stay dry Friday, followed by another chance for rain (and possibly a few thunderstorms) Saturday. The weekend won’t be a total washout, with dry conditions Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 59°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 40°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light showers developing by mid-morning and continuing . High: 58°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

