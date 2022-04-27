Advertisement

Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Apr. 27, 2022
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.

Lain’s last day as Mayor will be May 6, the City of Savanna said in a media release. Pat Sanchez will serve as Mayor Pro Tem until the council can appoint a replacement.

According to the city, the Mayor’s office will appear on the April 2023 ballot as a two-year unexpired term.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life serving the citizens of Savanna as their Mayor. And this was not an easy decision,” Lain said. “However, sometimes life takes you in directions you didn’t expect. I am so proud of all we have achieved in my time as Mayor and know future leaders will benefit from the plans and financial stability, we are able to leave for them. I thank all of the citizens of Savanna who believed in me and put their faith in my abilities. Savanna will always have a big place in my heart I wish everyone the best. I cannot wait to watch Savanna continue to grow from the private sector.”

Sanchez currently serves as Ward 3 alderman. He is the chair of the finance committee, TIF committee, and streets committee.

