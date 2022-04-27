Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Fennec Foxes

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -The Niabi Zoo announced Wednesday the birth of 2 Fennec Foxes on April 12.

The two baby foxes or “kits” were a boy and a girl, born to Carlos and Lidi, both of whom are first-time parents, Niabi said in a media release. They are the 8th and 9th Fennecs born at the zoo and the first girl.

The zoo said, Carlos came to Niabi from another zoo, and Lidi was part of a group of animals confiscated by the USFWS during an illegal animal importation.

Fennec foxes are native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa and are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles, the zoo said. Fennec foxes are the smallest of all fox species and are known for their unusually large ears that serve to both locate prey underground and to dissipate heat from their bodies in the harsh desert environment.

According to the zoo, these two new foxes are an important addition to the breeding population in North America and are managed through a corporative population management plan, currently made up of only 139 individuals.

“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, said zoo director, Lee Jackson. “This is the third litter of Fennec foxes born here at Niabi, and they will be placed in homes at other zoos in coming months. We are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species.”

The Niabi Zoo said they partner with more than 40 other zoos in the US and Canada to manage the breeding of this species.

The zoo opened for the season on April 18. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the season.

