Number of dogs at ‘crisis capacity’ inside QC humane society

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County reports the number of dogs is at “crisis capacity”, meaning there are more dogs than kennels at the shelter.

As of Wednesday, the humane society has 75 dogs and only 71 kennels.

Some of the dogs have been put in temporary wire kennels until other are adopted.

Humane Society of Scott County will be participating in the nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event from May 5-15.

Nationwide, 275 shelters will be offering dog and cat adoptions at reduced rates to help the pets find a new home and make room in the shelters.

Click here to view the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.

