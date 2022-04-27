Open for Business: Mission BBQ

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Honoring those who serve and protect our community and our country. That’s the mission behind Mission BBQ in Davenport.

The second you walk in to Mission BBQ on 53rd Street in Davenport, there is a feeling of patriotism with tributes to those who have served our country anywhere you look.

The restaurant pays tribute to veterans everyday.

Before the ribbon was cut and the doors were opened Tuesday afternoon, a live redition of the national anthem was performed outside Mission BBQ.

It is a tradition that happens everyday at noon.

“It’s the best two minutes of the day, is when we shut our kitchens down and we get to play our national anthem. And you hear people sing, and sometimes you see people cry, and it inspires us to want to build more Mission BBQs to hopefully bring more communities together,” said Bill Kraus, founder of Mission BBQ.

The first location opened on September 11, 2011; ten years after the terrorist attacks that changed the country forever.

Found Bill Kraus and his best friend came up with the idea, coming from their love of barbecue and patriotism.

“I’d like to believe it’s as much food for your soul, in terms of our great food, provided with our great service, and the overall experience of Mission BBQ, hopefully leaves you with a better taste than when you first walked through the doors,” said Kraus.

The Davenport restaurant is Mission BBQ’s 115th location in the nation.

It is also the first location in Iowa, and the first location west of the Mississippi River.

US Navy veteran, 96-year-old Vincent Martinez, had the honor of cutting the ribbon for the grand opening.

“It’s really nice to treat the veterans like this. It makes me feel pretty good, and I think all the rest of them,” said Martinez.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s oging to do a lot for the community, and I’ve heard of other Mission BBQs and that they do a lot for their community. I am very honored to be here,” said Marlene, a US Marine Corps veteran.

Mission BBQ plans on holding events throughout the year to give back to the Quad Cities community.

The restuarant is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

