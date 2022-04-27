Advertisement

QC senior advocacy groups speak on resources for elder care

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Many senior advocacy groups have reported a rise in elder abuse cases since the start of the pandemic, including in the Quad City Area.

Many of the signs of elder abuse might be difficult for loved ones to spot.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging points to things like Messy houses or poor hygiene which they said can also mirror symptoms of dementia. Meanwhile, other examples like caregivers cutting off communication methods or bruises may be more noticeable.

Adult Rights Specialist Thereas Davison said if someone suspects something, they should report it.

“If you see something or something is suspicious to you, or you’re not seeing that neighbor, give us a call,” Davison said. “I never feel that ... anyone’s overstepping their boundaries of concern, "

Milestones offer different resources for seniors to get out of an abusive situation and often assists in home visits to check on seniors. They also provide resources for family caregivers, like support or respite care.

“That way, they’re not ... having to feel like they’re doing it all on their own,” Davison said. “Setting them up with adult day services, things like that. So the respite funding that we have, for the caregiver program is really good, it does help a lot of our caregivers.”

The Center for Active Seniors runs Jane’s Place a respite care service, which can give caregivers a break or a chance to run errands.

Marketing Director Cyndi Koenes said care like this provides meals and activities for seniors.

“It gives [caretakers] that peace of mind that they’re being taken care of, because we have a structured program here,” Koenes said. “When they get home, they rest better, because they’ve had a busy and full day and they’ve been stimulated, and they’ve been socially active.”

Koenes said these programs benefit everyone.

“There’s nothing wrong with reaching out to a program like this. It makes the quality of life for both parties, much better, it relieves some of that stress, "

Those interested in the services CASI or Milestones provide can find out more on their websites.

