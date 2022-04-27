Quad Cities Airport starts airfield construction

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport has begun construction to remove the “bullseye” configuration at its airfield.

The QC airport said in a media release the project includes shortening the general aviation runway by 1,500 feet and creating a new parallel taxiway to the airport’s primary 10,000-foot commercial runway.

The airport said the project will cost $10 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration completely.

“This project has been a long time coming – we only know of one other commercial airport in the U.S. that has a similar configuration,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, Quad Cities International Airport. “These changes will benefit both commercial and general aviation traffic considerably. The shorter runway will be closest to the general aviation hangars creating a campus that is separate from commercial traffic, and commercial aircraft will have a much quicker route to and from the primary runway.”

The airport said safety is a primary concern for this configuration, but it also creates operational inefficiencies with taxis having a longer taxi to reach the primary runway, and general aviation pilots also contend with commercial aviation pilots.

When completed the airport said runway 5/23 which is 5,000 ft. will be shortened to 3,500 ft., but it will not impact operations for the majority of aircraft currently using it.

According to the airport, aircraft that need a longer runway will be able to use one of the airport’s commercial runways, Runway 13/31 which is 7,000 ft., or Runway 9/27 which is 10,000 ft.

Valley Construction based out of Rock Island, Illinois, is the lead contractor and expects to complete the project in November, the airport said. Phase 1 is in progress through early May, and intermittent runway closures will occur, but the airport is working closely with airlines to prevent any disruption to normal operations.

