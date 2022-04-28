Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year, Kurt Russell
Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year
Do you have any information, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating burglary at Atomic Coffee Bar
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Moline
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charge