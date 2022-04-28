Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner.

House File 2355 will shorten the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits, and make those on unemployment take jobs that pay less faster.

The birth of the bill starts all the way back in January, during Governor Reynold’s State of the State address. In the January 11th speech, the governor spent an hour touching on issues like parent involvement in education, policing and public safety, a flat tax for Iowa, and unemployment.

“I’m worried that we’re reaching that point, that workers that stay home are being put ahead of workers that show up,” said Reynolds. “Tomorrow, somewhere in Iowa, a carpenter will struggle to set rafters by himself in the freezing cold, he needs help, and he’s been asking for it. But too many are at home, living on his tax dollars. It’s been the same for almost two years now.”

The governor has described the bill as making the unemployment system a “re-enployment” system. When fully implemented, the bill will shorten the amount of time an Iowan can receive unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16. It also changes the definition of “suitable jobs”.

Under the previous bill, someone on unemployment would be required to take a job offer for 75% of their previous salary at six weeks on unemployment. This drops to 65% at 18 weeks.

On the new system, job seekers must accept 90% of their previous salary after the first week, dropping to 80% in the fourth week, 70% in the sixth, and 60% in the eighth week.

An additional one week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be received was also proposed, but amended out of the bill in order to pass the House and Senate.

Opponents of this bill are skeptical that it will bring more Iowans into the workforce, while making the job hunt harder for those on unemployment.

Governor Reynolds released a statement on the passage of the bill, saying in part:

“I’ve worked tirelessly to find ways to reinvigorate our workforce and make it more attractive for recruitment and retention of workers. With more than 85,000 job openings in our state, we cannot afford to leave any employable Iowans on the sidelines.”

In both the House and the Senate, the bill passed almost along party lines. In both cases two Republicans voted no with Democrats.

The only thing left is for Governor Reynolds to sign the bill into law, the governor’s office has not yet responded to a request from KWQC for a timeline or any information on when she is planning to sign.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.