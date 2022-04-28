Crews respond to sturcture fire in Moline Wednesday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department has deemed a house uninhabitable after a structure fire Wednesday, according to a media release.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire near the 2300 block of 28th street at about 5:20 p.m. Responders received the call from a neighbor, who was alerted by an occupant of the house. The resident left the home unharmed.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house within about six minutes of the call and saw large amounts of smoke coming from multiple windows, according to a press release. The fire was put out in about ten minutes and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, and Moline Second Alarmers as well as Moline Police and Mid-American assisted at the scene. Moline Fire is currently investigating the incident.

