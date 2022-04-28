Advertisement

Crews respond to sturcture fire in Moline Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department has deemed a house uninhabitable after a structure fire Wednesday, according to a media release.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire near the 2300 block of 28th street at about 5:20 p.m. Responders received the call from a neighbor, who was alerted by an occupant of the house. The resident left the home unharmed.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house within about six minutes of the call and saw large amounts of smoke coming from multiple windows, according to a press release. The fire was put out in about ten minutes and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, and Moline Second Alarmers as well as Moline Police and Mid-American assisted at the scene. Moline Fire is currently investigating the incident.

Moline Second Alarmers responded to a residential structure fire in Moline to assist the Moline Fire Department. Also assisting was the Rock Island Fire Department & Moline Police Department.

Posted by Moline Second Alarmers Association on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner.
Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor’s desk
Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner.
Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor's desk
I-74 bike and pedestrian paths now open
Crews respond to sturcture fire in Moline Wednesday