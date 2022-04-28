CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 23-year-old Edgar Alonzo-Rosales.

Alonzo-Rosales is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said on Sunday, Alonzo-Rosales shot a man in the leg, causing serious injury, in downtown Moline.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.