CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charge

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chaselein English, 25, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

