CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating burglary at Atomic Coffee Bar

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a burglary at Atomic Coffee Bar Monday.

According to police, the suspect broke a window to get inside Atomic Coffee Bar and stole cash.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect’s face can not be seen in the surveillance video, but police hope someone will recognize his clothing.

According to crime stoppers, he is described as a white, man wearing black sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes.

If you know who he is or have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.