Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating burglary at Atomic Coffee Bar

Do you have any information, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
Do you have any information, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a burglary at Atomic Coffee Bar Monday.

According to police, the suspect broke a window to get inside Atomic Coffee Bar and stole cash.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect’s face can not be seen in the surveillance video, but police hope someone will recognize his clothing.

According to crime stoppers, he is described as a white, man wearing black sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes.

If you know who he is or have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges