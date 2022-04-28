Davenport Police Chief Sikorski set to retire in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced he will be retiring on Aug. 29, after 34 years of dedicated service to the Davenport Police Department.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community. Leading and working with a brilliant team, demanding collaboration with others, bringing innovation and a focus on the future of our police department and our profession during some very difficult times has been such a blessing,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski joined the Davenport Police Department in 1988, serving Davenport police in every division during his tenure, including 24 years on the department’s Emergency Services Team, the City of Davenport said in a media release. He was sworn in as Davenport’s Chief of Police in January 2016 after serving as Interim Police Chief.

“It has been a true pleasure to work with Chief Sikorski. He is an exceptional public servant who is deeply committed to the Davenport Police Department and the Davenport community,” City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. “As we begin the process of selecting Davenport’s next Police Chief, I am confident we will find the best leader for our community and the dedicated men and women in the Davenport Police Department.”

The city intends to conduct national recruitment for Sikorski’s successor beginning in May, they said. The city anticipates naming the next police chief prior to Sikorski’s retirement.

During his time as Chief, the city said Sikorski was passionate about promoting collaboration between the Davenport Police Department and community groups to address public safety issues holistically within the community. The city said Sikorski was an outspoken advocate for the creation of the Coordinated Assessment Program (formally the Youth Assessment Program) as a means to assist youth and their families prior to involvement with the judicial system.

The city said he assisted with the creation of the Scott County Law Enforcement Community Partnership, intended to maintain and enhance positive relationships between the Iowa Quad Cities’ law enforcement agencies and the communities in which they serve.

Sikorski was a part of several units during his time with Davenport police, including special operations and investigations divisions serving in the Gang Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Detective Bureau, and as a supervisor in the Tactical Operations Bureau Covert Unit, the city said. He also served as the interagency coordinator for multiple partnerships including the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and numerous others.

The city said Sikorski holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in law enforcement justice administration from Western Illinois University. The city said he is also a graduate of the 274th class of the FBI National Academy.

