Advertisement

‘Exceptionally rare diamond’: World’s largest blue diamond at auction sells for $57.5M

The world's largest blue diamond was sold at an auction for $57.5 million. (Source: Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say a diamond is forever, and that’s about how long it would take for most people to pay for this one.

The world’s largest blue diamond ever to come to auction was recently sold for $57.5 million.

The diamond is called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue.” It’s a 15.10-carat gem and it was sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong after an eight-minute bidding war among four hopeful buyers.

The diamond was originally estimated to bring in $48 million but an anonymous buyer on the phone raised the price by more than $9 million.

The “exceptionally rare diamond” was found in South Africa’s Cullinan Mine last year and it is said to have the highest rankings that colored diamonds are judged by.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Lily Peters strangled, suffered blunt force trauma, autopsy shows
Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Iowa DOT reported the left shoulder was blocked due to a crash about 2:15 p.m.
Traffic on I-80 eastbound backed up after crash near Durant
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
‘American Idol’ star says he was ‘tripping’ before deadly crash, solicitor says