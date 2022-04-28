Advertisement

Few showers today

Warmer and wet by Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A few showers will be possible today as the warm front once again tries to push into the area.  This morning areas north of I-80 will be favored for a shower or storm, but nothing will be severe.  Temps will once again be hard to predict as the front will dictate how warm we get. Yesterday we hit 75º in Keokuk and 47º in Galena with the QC in the mid to 60s.  With that in mind, let’s keep the temperature forecast similar today with the front getting to near I-80.  Another chance for rain is now likely on Friday with areas south of I-80 most favored.  A strong front will arrive on Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms to the area in the morning and highs near 70º.  Sunday will be dry, breezy, and cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s.  Next week’s weather continues to look active.

TODAY: Few showers.  High: 62º. Winds: ESE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 50º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers south. High: 60º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain chances return the next few days
Lingering Clouds This Afternoon & Evening
Rain on Thursday
Increasing clouds Wednesday
Rain on Thursday
Increasing clouds today
First Alert Forecast - Another COLD night with patchy frost likely
Clear & Cold tonight