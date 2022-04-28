Few showers today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A few showers will be possible today as the warm front once again tries to push into the area. This morning areas north of I-80 will be favored for a shower or storm, but nothing will be severe. Temps will once again be hard to predict as the front will dictate how warm we get. Yesterday we hit 75º in Keokuk and 47º in Galena with the QC in the mid to 60s. With that in mind, let’s keep the temperature forecast similar today with the front getting to near I-80. Another chance for rain is now likely on Friday with areas south of I-80 most favored. A strong front will arrive on Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms to the area in the morning and highs near 70º. Sunday will be dry, breezy, and cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Next week’s weather continues to look active.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 62º. Winds: ESE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 50º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers south. High: 60º

