Advertisement

Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday

The 2022 spring tour season runs April 30 through May 29
Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle in Savanna, Illinois.

Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist Alan St. George who also lives in the mansion with his handsome greyhound, Prince. The six story, 63-room hilltop home is filled with over three decades of love and art.

Watch the interview featuring pictures and video of the unbelievable beauty (both indoors and outdoors) of this castle while learning the love story behind the landmark. Viewers can experience the magic, enchantment, and splendor of the castle by obtaining tour tickets for Saturdays and Sundays only. Ask about the VIP Tours hosted by Alan St George himself. Tickets available at www.HavencrestCastle.com

This year will also feature a ONE NIGHT ONLY performance of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available HERE.

Havencrest Castle / 140 N 5th Street / Savanna, IL 61074 / 815-273-3900 / FACEBOOK

Savanna’s grandest mansion, Havencrest Castle, is opening its doors April 30 for weekend tours until May 29. The six...

Posted by Havencrest Castle on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

Carol Foster hopes the shirts help eliminate any stigma of people with disabilities in the...
HDC’s ‘life lines’ shirts highlight workers with disabilities
Carol Foster hopes the shirts help eliminate any stigma of people with disabilities in the...
HDC’s ‘life lines’ shirts highlight workers with disabilities
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns Friday,,, and Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns Friday,,, and Saturday
He is one of 7 therapy dogs in the Bettendorf School District.
Therapy dog ‘Fletcher’ helping students in Bettendorf elementary school