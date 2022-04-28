Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle in Savanna, Illinois.

Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist Alan St. George who also lives in the mansion with his handsome greyhound, Prince. The six story, 63-room hilltop home is filled with over three decades of love and art.

Watch the interview featuring pictures and video of the unbelievable beauty (both indoors and outdoors) of this castle while learning the love story behind the landmark. Viewers can experience the magic, enchantment, and splendor of the castle by obtaining tour tickets for Saturdays and Sundays only. Ask about the VIP Tours hosted by Alan St George himself. Tickets available at www.HavencrestCastle.com

This year will also feature a ONE NIGHT ONLY performance of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available HERE.

Havencrest Castle / 140 N 5th Street / Savanna, IL 61074 / 815-273-3900 / FACEBOOK

Savanna’s grandest mansion, Havencrest Castle, is opening its doors April 30 for weekend tours until May 29. The six... Posted by Havencrest Castle on Saturday, April 23, 2022

