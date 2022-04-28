Advertisement

Last day to file as write-in candidate Thursday in Henry County

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Clerk’s Office said Thursday is the last day to file as a write-in candidate for the General Primary Elections, June 28.

The clerk’s office said a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate form must be filed by 4:30 p.m. in the Henry County Clerk’s Office, Cambridge.

“We have the necessary form(s) and will notarize the declaration forms for candidates at no charge,” Henry County Clerk Barb Link said.

Link said for more information to contact her at (309) 937-3493.

