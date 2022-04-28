National Weather Service Doppler Radar back online after upgrades

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Weather Service Doppler Radar in Davenport near the Davenport Municipal Airport is back online.

The radar was offline for crews to work on upgrades as part of the Service Life Extension Program or SLEP.

Crews replaced the pedestal, which is a piece of equipment that turns the radar dish to capture radar data.

Each pedestal in a radar is designed to last 25 years. With the installation of the new pedestal, the Davenport radar will continue functioning for at least the next 20 years.

This is the third of five major upgrades to the radar as part of the program.

The final part of the project is expected to be completed next year, which includes the refurbishment of the radar equipment shelters.

The radar is known as the “KDVN WSR-88D.” WSR stands for Weather Surveillance Radar, and 88-D stands for 1988 Doppler, which is the year the Doppler Radar was built.

It is one of 159 Doppler Radars located at National Weather Service offices across the country.

