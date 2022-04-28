New Rock Island Police Chief prioritizes recruiting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island’s new Chief of Police wants more officers in the department.

On Monday, Rock Island City Council approved the appointment of then-interim Police Chief Richard Landi as the permanent head of police in the city.

The new chief wants to see the department return to using school resource officers and dedicating officers to types of incidents like mental health or elderly service calls. However, the first priority for Chief Landi — recruitment.

“I’d like to see the department fully staffed,” Landi said. “I would like to see us being able to get back into doing the things like we wanted to with our specialty positions.”

Currently, RIPD has 10 open positions, and three academy spots it is looking to fill.

When it comes to tackling gun violence in the city, Landi said it’s not just a Rock Island problem.

“This is not even a Quad City problem. This is a nationwide problem,” Landi said. “We’re tackling it together using teamwork, information sharing technology, and, hopefully ... aggressive prosecution and those serious cases that need it.”

Meanwhile, with over-policing also being a national talking point, Rock Island hopes to focus on its community outreach.

“Right now, we don’t have the ability to over-police because we just don’t have the staff,” Landi said. “Being able to police smartly, that’s [part] of it, and also efficiently. Maintain the community relations that we need to so we can have buy-in from the communities to help deal with some of these problems.”

Financially, the chief feels the city supports RIPD just fine. In Landi’s eyes, it all comes back to numbers.

“As far as funding or anything like that, that is not an issue,” Landi said. “For us, the issue we’re facing and every other police department and many other facets of employment is getting qualified personnel or candidates to join the police department. That’s the problem.”

The Rock Island Police department is accepting new applications until May 6. For more information, visit the RIPD webpage.

