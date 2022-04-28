Rock Island awarded $250,000 Safe Routes to School Grant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island was awarded a $250,000 Safe Routes to School Grant.

The funds will be used to make sidewalk improvements for three walking routes to Denkmann Elementary School, the city said in a media release.

The project’s improvements include ADA accessible pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks where there are currently no sidewalks and painting crosswalks, the city said.

The City of Rock Island Engineering Division has started the engineering process, the city said. Construction will follow pending final approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

The estimated cost of the project is $387,300, according to the city. The city will fund $137,200 of the project.

The City of Rock Island said it was one of 57 projects approved out of 102 applicants statewide.

