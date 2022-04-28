Advertisement

Rock Island awarded $250,000 Safe Routes to School Grant

The city said the project includes ADA accessible pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks where no...
The city said the project includes ADA accessible pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks where no there are no sidewalks and painting crosswalks.(KWQC/City of Rock Island)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island was awarded a $250,000 Safe Routes to School Grant.

The funds will be used to make sidewalk improvements for three walking routes to Denkmann Elementary School, the city said in a media release.

The project’s improvements include ADA accessible pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks where there are currently no sidewalks and painting crosswalks, the city said.

The City of Rock Island Engineering Division has started the engineering process, the city said. Construction will follow pending final approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

The estimated cost of the project is $387,300, according to the city. The city will fund $137,200 of the project.

The City of Rock Island said it was one of 57 projects approved out of 102 applicants statewide.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

Jeremy Goodale appears in Jefferson County courts
The radar is expected to be down for up to two weeks.
National Weather Service Doppler Radar back online after upgrades
Rock Island Milan School District is hiring now for the 2022-23 school year
Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring now for the 2022-23 school year
Moline Fire is currently investigating the incident.
Crews respond to structure fire in Moline Wednesday