Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring now for the 2022-23 school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -School is almost out for summer but districts in the Quad-Cities are already looking to fill plentiful positions for the next school year.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District, highlights the across-the-board employment opportunities. There is a need for teachers, substitute teachers, food services, and for workers to serve in the education field in numerous other ways.

Lawrence invites all interested individuals to visit the Human Resources page for more information about jobs and the application process or to simply stop by the administrative office at 2101 6th Avenue.

The exciting expansion and construction going on within the district is also discussed including the upgrades to Rock Island High School that are targeted for completion by the end of 2022.

Rock Island-Milan School District #41 / 2101 6th Avenue, / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309-793-5900 / FACEBOOK

Thank you to all the QC high school students who came out to Rock Island High School's Construction Trades Career Expo... Posted by Rock Island/Milan School District 41 on Thursday, April 14, 2022

