St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry will soon offer QC pet loss support group

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The prayers of pet lovers may have recently been answered. A new pet ministry at St. John Vianney Catholic Church was launched in early January.

Kim McCool and Julie Mishler (and mascot “Joey”) of St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry are guests on PSL to talk about how they---along with pastor, Father Rich Adam---discovered the need for a pet ministry after doing research. The priest encouraged them to the start of the ministry. So much so that his dog , Joey Adam, is the official mascot.

The ministry’s mission is to promote compassion for all God’s creatures and to encourage pet owners and caretakers with love and to support through prayer and action. The mission statement’s acronym, CARE, stands for compassion and caring, actively partnering with organizations sharing the vision of how pets enrich lives, reaching out to agencies and organizations, and education.

The public is welcome to attend Pet Ministry meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the church at 4097 18th Street in Bettendorf,.

The mission looks to fulfill their mission through myriad acts such as prayer chains, sending sympathy cards to those who have lost a pet, animal blessing on the Feast of St. Francis, and grief counseling. McCool and Mishler mention that there is a goal to start a pet loss support group in June or July of this year.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church / 4097 18th Street / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / Phone: 563-332-7910

