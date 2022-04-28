Advertisement

St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry will soon offer QC pet loss support group

St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry will soon offer a QC pet loss support group
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The prayers of pet lovers may have recently been answered. A new pet ministry at St. John Vianney Catholic Church was launched in early January.

Kim McCool and Julie Mishler (and mascot “Joey”) of St. Francis of Assisi Pet Ministry are guests on PSL to talk about how they---along with pastor, Father Rich Adam---discovered the need for a pet ministry after doing research. The priest encouraged them to the start of the ministry. So much so that his dog , Joey Adam, is the official mascot.

The ministry’s mission is to promote compassion for all God’s creatures and to encourage pet owners and caretakers with love and to support through prayer and action. The mission statement’s acronym, CARE, stands for compassion and caring, actively partnering with organizations sharing the vision of how pets enrich lives, reaching out to agencies and organizations, and education.

The public is welcome to attend Pet Ministry meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the church at 4097 18th Street in Bettendorf,.

The mission looks to fulfill their mission through myriad acts such as prayer chains, sending sympathy cards to those who have lost a pet, animal blessing on the Feast of St. Francis, and grief counseling. McCool and Mishler mention that there is a goal to start a pet loss support group in June or July of this year.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church / 4097 18th Street / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / Phone: 563-332-7910

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

Havencrest Tours
Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday
Beautiful bedroom in historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna, IL, open for weekends-only tours...
Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday
He helps students at Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf.
Therapy dog ‘Fletcher’ helping students in Bettendorf elementary school
Levi Folker of Davenport, Iowa, is a 9-year-old accomplished artist who has been painting since...
9-Year-Old Davenport Artist has exhibit at Quad City Arts