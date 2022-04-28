Advertisement

Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants case moved to juvenile court

JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish Teacher will argue to get his case moved to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Nohema Graber.

He and Willard Miller are both charged as adults in Graber’s death, meaning if convicted, they’d face life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for the teens are fighting to have their case moved to juvenile court.

Miller’s hearing to get the case moved is set for next month.

Graber was reported missing last November, the day before her body was found in a park near the high school where she worked.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

Carol Foster hopes the shirts help eliminate any stigma of people with disabilities in the...
HDC’s ‘life lines’ shirts highlight workers with disabilities
Carol Foster hopes the shirts help eliminate any stigma of people with disabilities in the...
HDC’s ‘life lines’ shirts highlight workers with disabilities
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns Friday,,, and Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns Friday,,, and Saturday
He is one of 7 therapy dogs in the Bettendorf School District.
Therapy dog ‘Fletcher’ helping students in Bettendorf elementary school
Havencrest Tours
Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday