Therapy dog ‘Fletcher’ helping students in Bettendorf elementary school

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The newest faculty member at Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf has four legs and a wet nose. His name is Fletcher, and he is a therapy dog.

Fletcher’s handler said he is more than just a therapy dog.

The 1-year-old yellow lab has been greeting students and staff at Mark Twain Elementary every day for the past two months.

He’s been training for his spot at the school since he was eight weeks old.

His handlers at the school spent a week training with fletcher in Kansas, learning the ropes.

“We learned their commands, we learned how to help them work with kids. We learned where the can go, what it means to be a professional therapy dog. What it means when he has his vest on, what it means when he has his vest off. It’s just, we learned a ton,” said Waldron-Smith.

When the vest is on, “Fletch” knows he is hard at work.

“When they’re in the hallway and they see him, they know that they can only wave silently. They use their manners better. They want to come into the library and read because we’re doing a reading incentive and you can come be a ‘Fletchtastic reader.’ They love him,” said Waldron-Smith.

Fletcher even has his own section in the library where students can pick out a recommended book to read to him.

“I really like Fletcher. I feel like he was a great addition to the school because our old therapy dog, Tinker, she was amazing. So I was just glad that we got to have another therapy dog this year,” said student Kiera Thoene.

“Anytime I see Fletcher, I’m always happy. Even if I am walking in the hall, I do the Fletcher wave,” said student Liam Yingling.

The “Fletcher wave” is the universal way students say ‘hello by signing the letter ‘F.’

Fletcher has been a big help for students during good times and bad.

“Science says that petting dogs releases endorphins and so it helps people feel happier, it calms them down, and I watch it every day, and I love seeing it,” said Waldron-Smith.

Fletcher is one of seven therapy dogs in the Bettendorf School District.

The five elementary schools, middle school and high school have a therapy dog on school grounds.

Each therapy dog is certified, and they along with their handlers go through vigorous training before the dogs are brought to the schools.

