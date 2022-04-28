Advertisement

Traffic on I-80 eastbound backed up after crash near Durant

Iowa DOT reported the left shoulder was blocked due to a crash about 2:15 p.m.
Iowa DOT reported the left shoulder was blocked due to a crash about 2:15 p.m.(Iowa DOT 511)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic on I-80 eastbound is backed up between exit 277, County Road Y26 and exit 280, County Road Y30, near Durant, Iowa Department of Transportation reported.

Iowa DOT reported the left shoulder was blocked due to a crash. Iowa DOT reported at 2:30 p.m. the road was reopened.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The restaurant prides itself on patriotism and honoring servicemen and women
Open for Business: Mission BBQ
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
Last day to file as write-in candidate Thursday in Henry County
Jeremy Goodale appears in Jefferson County courts
The city said the project includes ADA accessible pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks where no...
Rock Island awarded $250,000 Safe Routes to School Grant
The radar is expected to be down for up to two weeks.
National Weather Service Doppler Radar back online after upgrades