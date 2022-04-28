Traffic on I-80 eastbound backed up after crash near Durant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic on I-80 eastbound is backed up between exit 277, County Road Y26 and exit 280, County Road Y30, near Durant, Iowa Department of Transportation reported.

Iowa DOT reported the left shoulder was blocked due to a crash. Iowa DOT reported at 2:30 p.m. the road was reopened.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

