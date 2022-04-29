Clock Inc. welcomes community to 2nd Grand Opening

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - It was a day full of emotion and new beginnings at Clock Inc. in Rock Island.

The LGBT+ community center offers resources unique in our area, with the next closest similar organization in Chicago. Clock Inc. originally held a grand opening in 2019, but since then the COVID pandemic has kept them closed longer than they’ve been open.

After moving to a new space in February, the center only had a few months of renovation to go before Thursday’s triumphant re-opening.

“We offer counseling, a variety of different free community support groups, we have workshops, free events, fundraising events,” said Chase Norris, executive director and founder of Clock Inc. “We have a chest binder program and we have our transgender clothes swap.”

The new space at 4102 46th Avenue in Rock Island is nearly four times as large as their last building.

″Now we can offer a bunch more, we’re going to launch a bunch of new groups in the spring,” said Norris. “And now we have the space to accommodate for the clothes swap. And so that’s been a huge hit.”

The staff has also grown with the space, as Norris brought on three full time members.

“I grew up here in the Quad Cities. And as an LGBT+ person, I had nothing like this. So being able to work for something that is so near and dear to my heart is amazing,” said Adam Peters, who started as the Director of Operations at Clock Inc. nine months ago. “Every day coming to work is just like a complete joy because I get to see that we are actively changing people’s lives.”

Clock Inc. has programs for LGBT+ individuals of all ages, but it’s also proven particularly effective as a safe place for youth.

“It’s really given me a sense of my community,” said Orion Olson, the youth board president at Clock Inc. “The people that care about me the people that truly love me and are willing to see me as Orion and not the person that I was born as that I no longer identify with.”

“When I first went, I was kind of really mean and I didn’t know how to talk to people,” said Bean Schulz, a former member of the youth board. I actually begged my mom to let me not go and I have made so many social skills, so many valuable lessons and so many awesome friends along the way.”

Everything at Clock Inc, from the programs, to the renovation, to the staff, is paid for by community donations and grants. A large wall of “Allies of Clock” fills one section of the new space.

Prominent community members that spoke at the event include Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal.

You can find more information on how to donate or volunteer with Clock Inc. here on their website.

