From fulltime banker to photographer: Freymann Photography & Design

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When you have a hobby and passion since childhood and then make the big decision to launch a career pursuing it, you’ve learned part of the story of this Quad Cities’ business woman.

Emily Freymann, Freymann Photography and Design, is featured. She worked fulltime in banking through last year when she decided to become a professional photographer. She is available to book for all types of jobs such as weddings, graduations, milestones, business headshots and more.

Freymann displays some of her beautiful photos that have been published in distinguished photography magazines. She is also becoming educated in website design and digital marketing to assist businesses in having a more effective online presence.

Freymann Photography and Design / CONTACT PAGE /Email: emilyfreymann@freymannphotoanddesign.com

ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ᴊᴜɴᴇ & ᴊᴜʟʏ sᴇssɪᴏɴs❣️ ᴀʟsᴏ sᴛᴀʀᴛɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ɢᴇᴛ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴡᴇᴅᴅɪɴɢ ʀᴇǫᴜᴇsᴛs ғᴏʀ 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹, ᴍᴀᴋᴇ sᴜʀᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏɴᴛᴀᴄᴛ ᴍᴇ! ↠ www.freymannphotographyanddesign.com ↞ 📍ǫᴜᴀᴅ ᴄɪᴛɪᴇs - ɪʟʟɪɴᴏɪs - ᴍɪᴅᴡᴇsᴛ🌾 Posted by Freymann Photography & Design on Monday, April 11, 2022

