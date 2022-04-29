Man dies in Kewanee from dog attack after protecting another dog

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police and Fire departments found a man Monday who later died after being severely injured by a dog attack, according to a media release.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of North Vine Street at about 12:34 a.m., where they found the 66-year-old man bleeding from severe wounds and not breathing. Paramedics on scene later declared the man dead.

Officials say it was later determined that at 6 p.m. Monday, the victim was trying to break up two dogs fighting when one of the dogs attacked him and bit him several times, causing multiple injuries. The man had contacted his family about the injuries but had told them that he had bandaged himself and was okay. Later, when the family of the victim returned home at midnight, they called 911 as they found him unresponsive.

Police have impounded both dogs, and the City of Kewanee later euthanized the aggressive dog as it was deemed a danger to the community, according to police. The other dog is being treated for its wounds and is currently being evaluated by Kewanee Animal Control Facility to determine whether it is a threat to the public before being released to its owners.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.