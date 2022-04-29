‘May Day for Mutts’ celebration set for Sunday at Nerdspeak

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a way to celebrate May Day with Man’s Best Friend. Nerdspeak Brewery will be the host location for ‘May Day for Mutts” on Sunday, May 1 from 1-5 p.m. at 7563 State Street.

Join Wags and Wiggles, Heel.Sit., and Olive’s Mobile Pet Grooming, at the brewery to raise money for Kings Harvest Pet Rescue. Kristi Hestness from Wags and Wiggles QC informs viewers about the fun event and her business services.

The event will feature dog agility demos, a pup smooch booth, (adoptable) ambassador dogs from Kings Harvest, mobile pet grooming van tour, photo ops with The Mystery Machine, and craft beer. Dogs are welcome to attend the afternoon of fun.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.