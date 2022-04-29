Advertisement

Paid internships available through Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Here is an opportunity to work outdoors with purpose.

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa offers a wide variety of positions for youth and young adults from diverse backgrounds who are interested in connecting with nature, engaging in environmental stewardship, and giving back to their community. Dewitt Boyd, Iowa Manager of the agency, explains the program open to young adults 18-25 years old.

Explore open and upcoming opportunities to find your perfect match. It does not matter where you live to qualify for the program. Explore positions HERE.

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa / 60 Plato Blvd E Ste 210 / Saint Paul, MN 55107 / PHONE: 651-209-9900 / info@conservationcorps.org

