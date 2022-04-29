Scattered showers today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Active weather will continue today with showers rolling in from south to north this morning and afternoon. Highs once again will be a challenge with areas south of I-80 favored for the 60s and 70s while areas north of I-80 possibly only in the 50s. Another round of showers and storms will roll through Saturday morning with the afternoon trending drier. Highs Saturday will race into the 70s before a cold front barrels through in the afternoon. Storms will try to develop ahead of it, but these look to be east of the QCA at that time. Windy conditions move in for Sunday along with cooler temps in the 50s and 60s. Active weather continues next week with several chances for rain.

TODAY: Showers. High: 66º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 50º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms in the morning. High: 71º

