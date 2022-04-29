Advertisement

West Liberty and Fire Dept. making progress on agreement

The city of West Liberty and its volunteer Fire Department say they're making progress to come to an agreement.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of West Liberty and its volunteer Fire Department say they’re making progress in coming to an agreement.

All members of the fire department said they plan to resign May 1, unless an agreement is reached.

Members claimed the city didn’t give them enough financial resources, and stalled hiring new EMS personnel. The city denied the allegations.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the fire department said relations with the city are improving.

The department said they’re happy to see more communication from the city, and say they’re grateful Mayor Katie McCullough took time to meet with them.

Members say there’s still more work to do, but say they’re happy with the progress.

“We again thank the community for their continued support and hope that you would still positively ask the council members to support this effort,” the fire department said.

They’ve pushed back the deadline for an agreement before they quit to June 3.

