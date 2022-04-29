Advertisement

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Terra Jean Flipping
Terra Jean Flipping(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl.

Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city’s east side.

Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene. Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries.

Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines.

Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Knox County Deputy killed during chase identified
The City of Kewanee has euthanized the aggressive dog as it was deemed a danger to the...
Man dies in Kewanee from dog attack after protecting another dog
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 11 AM until 6 PM. Main threats: Damaging winds, hail...
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tornado watch in effect until 8PM for some Illinois counties
Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful...
Troopers: Man fatally hit Knox County deputy in Henry County Friday

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
Brandon Buchanan
Wanted Biggsville man arrested for possession of methamphetamine
It'll be cloudy, breezy and cooler today, with highs only reaching the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments
Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments
Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments
Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments